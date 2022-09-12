The Denver City Council on Monday night approved two measures on homelessness, one of which allows a group to operate a homeless tent site in a city-owned parking lot.

That measure approves a license agreement with Colorado Village Collaborative to operate a "Safe Outdoor Space" in the Arie P. Taylor building's parking lot. The building is located at 4685 Peoria Street, north of Interstate 70.

Under that agreement, the site will support up to 60 tents and 70 residents and Colorado Village Collaborative will erect a fence surrounding it. The group will provide its own water and electricity, a minimum of two staffers on site, basic amenities, including food, toilets and communal facilities.

The proposal passed on an 11-1 vote, with District 5 councilwoman Amanda Sawyer being the sole "no" vote.

"We should be looking at long term solutions that supports (homeless people), not (giving them) fishing tents," Sawyer said during Monday's meeting. "Although I recognize the good work CVC has done to support our unhoused residents, I don’t believe the city should be using ARPA dollars to fund this program."

Sawyer previously opposed similar legislation and called the ARPA funds a "pot of gold" that should be used to fund long-term solutions, such as substance abuse recovery and mental health support beds.

Under the agreement, the license will cost CVC a total of $10, as previous licenses have. The City of Denver also retains "the absolute right to revoke the license for any reason," and must give a 15 day written notice to the group before terminating the agreement.

The city council also approved a $2 million contract with the Denver Basic Income Project to provide monthly cash assistance to 140 women and families experiencing homelessness. The contract will provide up to $1,000 per month for one year to eligible individuals using the shelter system.

"Just as important as housing and shelter is a regular source of income for those experiencing homelessness," Denver Mayor Michael Hancock said.

Hancock said the direct cash payments will help families in shelters "move into stable housing" and keep them in that housing. It will also open space in Denver shelters so that more people can be helped, he said.

The University of Denver's Center for Housing and Homelessness Research will evaluate the program and focus on housing outcomes, psychological health improvements and substance use.

"We are confident in the resiliency of our residents," Department of Housing Stability Executive Director Britta Fisher said. "Residents can leverage a small amount of basic income to work best in their own unique circumstances and resolve their episode of homelessness."

According to a January 2022 report from the Metro Denver Homeless Initiative, 6,888 people experienced homelessness in Denver in 2021. This marks a 12.8% increase over 2020 levels.