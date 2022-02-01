Denver's Department of Housing Stability and Mayor Michael Hancock launched a housing initiative Tuesday with a goal of getting 400 homeless residents housed in 100 days.

Denver launched a similar initiative at the beginning of September with the goal of housing 200 people. Officials said 576 people were housed at 346 households during that initiative.

These housing surges became possible after the city and county were given housing vouchers from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

"Together with our partners, we're housing people every day, including individuals from shelters and those living on the streets," Hancock said in a news release. "Through this boosted push, we're further aligning the good work of many providers and deploying additional resources to achieve an even greater impact."

Officials said the housing surge will fulfill the city's goals by using the housing vouchers, while also utilizing rapid resolution, rapid rehousing and permanent supportive housing.

Nonprofits and homeless services partners are collaborating to achieve the surge's goals for a second time. Denver Housing Authority, Metro Denver Homeless Initiative, Community Solutions and Homebase are among the organizations coordinating and supporting the effort, according to the city.

"Our community is fortunate to have such an incredible number and caliber of service providers that are committed to resolving episodes of homelessness day in and day out," Department of Housing Stability Executive Director Britta Fisher said in the release. "We learned from last fall's surge effort, and we're grateful for the federal resources to help us quickly transform as many individuals lives as possible."

