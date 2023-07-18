During his first full day in office, Denver Mayor Mike Johnston announced he will declare a state of emergency over the city’s rising homeless population.

In addition to the declaration, Johnston said he plans to house 1,000 of Denver’s unsheltered homeless residents by the end of the year — those who sleep in public places, such as on the street, in tents or in cars.

This is Johnston's first official act as mayor after campaigning to end street homelessness in the next four years.

“We know it doesn’t end today, we know it starts today. But this is our commitment,” Johnston said.

There were at least 4,794 homeless people in Denver in January 2022, according to the latest count. That’s up 44% from only five years prior. Around 27% (1,313) of the homeless population was unsheltered.