After 19 months of serving as an emergency homeless shelter during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Denver Coliseum closed its sheltering operations on Friday.

Since opening its doors to homeless residents on April 20, 2020, the indoor arena has housed more than 3,000 people and served 492,199 meals, according to the city. The 24/7 shelter originally served women but was transitioned to a men’s shelter in August 2020.

“The success of this effort cannot be underscored, nor can the contributions of our community in helping keep our unhoused residents safe and sheltered during this pandemic,” Mayor Michael Hancock said. “Those successes will inform our homelessness resolution work as we move forward.”

Nearly all of the 300 people living at the Coliseum were relocated to other 24/7 shelter programs over the past several weeks, according to the city. Some were transferred to protective action hotel rooms, designated for people who are vulnerable to COVID-19 due to their age or health conditions.

In addition to shelter, the Coliseum provided resources including legal case management, medical screenings, medical and behavioral health care, COVID-19 vaccinations, wireless internet, cellphone charging stations, laundry services and limited storage, according to the city.

COVID-19 has exacerbated Denver’s housing issues. In 2021, there were 5,530 people living in shelters in the Denver metro area, according to an annual count. Another 1,185 people were unsheltered, according to estimates from Denver’s Department of Housing Stability.

“We are forever grateful to our many partners, and to the community, for stepping up without hesitation when the pandemic hit,” said Britta Fisher, executive director of the department. “Lifesaving work and services were quickly deployed at the Coliseum, and these measures now continue across our shelter network.”

The shelter's closure comes as the National Western Stock Show is scheduled to return to Denver next month after being canceled last year due to the pandemic. The Coliseum typically hosts many rodeo events for the Stock Show.

Crews began working to reconstruct the arena Friday, power washing the former shelter area and reinstalling bathroom doors, among other changes.

Though the shelter is closed, other options for emergency shelter can be found at denvergov.org/emergencyshelter.