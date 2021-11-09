The managed homeless campsite operating outside of Park Hill United Methodist Church since June will move to city property next month, the Colorado Village Collaborative announced Tuesday.

The campsite, called a Safe Outdoor Space, is set to move to the Department of Human Services’ east office at 3815 Steele St. on Dec. 14, remaining there until Nov. 30, 2022. The move is two weeks before the Park Hill site’s Dec. 31 deadline.

“This site will mark the first time city property is being used for Safe Outdoor Space,” said Britta Fisher with the Department of Housing Stability. “We are glad to help support Colorado Village Collaborative and help grow this model that has provided residents another path from our streets to stability in Denver.”

The new 15,000-square-foot campsite will be able to house up to 50 residents, including the 40 residents living at the Park Hill site, officials said.

The campsites provide residents with heated tents, bathrooms, laundry services, internet access, food donations, dental care, food stamps, COVID-19 testing, community service opportunities and services for finding permanent housing.

The campsites are also fenced off and staffed around the clock, and residents are screened to keep out sex offenders and those convicted of violent crimes within the last five years, officials said.

"Today is a day to celebrate forward progress for the health, dignity and belonging of our unhoused neighbors,” said Cole Chandler with the Colorado Village Collaborative. “We're grateful to the City and County of Denver for partnering with us to expand critical services for our unsheltered neighbors ahead of another Colorado winter.”

This newest campsite will add to two existing sites: a 50-person camp at Regis University operating until March 31 and a 50-person camp at Denver Health set to open Wednesday and close on Oct. 31.

Denver began establishing these campsites at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic when rates of homelessness increased, as did public health concerns regarding indoor shelters.

In 2021, there were 5,530 homeless people living in shelters in the Denver metro area, according to an annual count. Another 1,185 people were unsheltered, according to estimates from Denver’s Department of Housing Stability.

The campsites have faced substantial pushback from surrounding communities, including protests and unsuccessful court challenges. Opponents argue the camps create a nuisance and present a danger to the community.

Chandler has fought these claims, saying the campsites reduce the neighborhood impact of illegal camps. The Denver Police Department has also reported no uptick in safety issues in areas surrounding the campsites, Police Chief Paul Pazen said.

"Our district initiated the discussion around Safe Outdoor Spaces within Denver, and I was an early supporter and advocate for them,” said Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca, who represents the district where the newest camp will be located. “We look forward to serving our constituents who need this option here."

City Council approved a $100 million spending plan Monday that will allocate $50.3 million of federal COVID-19 recovery funds to housing and homeless services, including $4 million to expand the Safe Outdoor Space program.

Mayor Michael Hancock also included $34.08 million for the Department of Housing Stability in his $1.49 billion city budget for 2022.