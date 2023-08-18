As Mayor Mike Johnston and his team roll out the next phase in bringing more supportive housing online, the administration has also responded to worries about overburdening Denver’s historically underserved communities with the city’s homelessness response and other critiques of micro-communities.

Concerns sprung up around a list of nearly 200 publicly owned sites that the administration has been vetting as potential places to stand up micro-communities.

After reporting from Axios Denver showed the publicly-owned sites are concentrated along the city’s "inverted L" and in historically underserved communities, District 8 Councilmember Shontel Lewis told constituents through her X profile that she had shared concerns about concentrating poverty with the mayor.

“Our plan has to be comprehensive, and I am not seeing that,” she wrote on Aug. 11.

Reached by email, Lewis said she is still evaluating the preliminary list of sites. She has been encouraged though by the mayor's "energy and openness" in hearing her feedback.

"I'm working hard to make sure we're creating solutions that meet the scale of the city's need, but that also break us out of patterns that just reproduce the harms of the past, especially around concentrating poverty in historically redlined and under-resourced areas," she said.

Also among concerned voices was former mayoral candidate Lisa Calderón, who asked why no sites appeared to fall within affluent areas of the city, such as Cherry Creek and Washington Park.

As Johnston and his senior advisor for homelessness resolution initiatives Cole Chandler offered an update to the administration’s efforts on Wednesday, they reiterated promises to disperse micro-community sites throughout Denver.

“We are really focused on distribution all around the city. That initial list coming out was just a preliminary list of where public land is. We know that there is historic reasons why that land is vacant in those areas within the inverted L,” Chandler said.

The administration wants to take services that have historically been concentrated in a few areas and for a large number of people, and decentralize them, so that people are served in smaller communities that are spread throughout Denver, Johnston said. The city is also in discussions with private landowners regarding properties not reflected on the list of publicly-owned properties.

Still, Calderón said multiple questions remained for her following the Wednesday update. The entire city bears responsibility for curbing homelessness, but Calderón is still waiting to see a city-wide response, she said.

“Working class people have more than born the brunt of city initiatives with an unequal voice in that process,” she said.

Too many micro-communities in historically underserved communities would worsen gentrification by using up publicly owned land that could have become home to much needed product between tiny homes and expensive housing stock, such as multi-generational units, she said.

In general, Calderón is not a fan of micro-communities, which she said are ill-suited for parents with children and reinforce the stereotype that people who are homeless want to be huddled together. She wants to see Johnston provide a clearer picture of what the communities will look like and how they will function.

“They are so highly regulated that people are exchanging their freedom for a roof over their head,” she said.

Some feedback from a coalition of Latino voices she is a part of called LUNA said the mayor's emphasis on individual units is anti-Latino because it ignores multi-generational housing, she said. Some people living on Denver's streets likely have family who would "jump at the chance" to share a multi-generational unit, she said.

“Culturally speaking, it is not very responsive to Latino cultural community needs to put us in single units, away from our families, children and support system,” she said. “At some point I would love to see the mayor talk much more robustly about a comprehensive anti-homelessness plan, rather than overly focusing on tiny units for individuals.”

In response, Chandler told The Denver Gazette that micro-communities are specifically aimed at helping single people and couples move out of unsheltered homelessness as they work to acquire permanent housing. Data shows most people living in encampments are single or part of a couple, he said.

"Micro-communities are not the only piece of our puzzle. It's a broad continuum," he said.

People who need multi-generational housing have other options, such as vouchers and rapid rehousing programs, he said. In addition to micro-communities, the city is working to connect people living outdoors or in public spaces with existing housing units and hotels.

The administration is focused on connecting families with children to hotels or rapid rehousing, which helps them lease units on the market.

"We also know that that's a growing need," he said.

As for what micro-communities will look like, Chandler said the homelessness resolution team is working to procure two types of tiny home units.

One is what's known at pallet shelters, which come in both 70-square-foot and 120-square-foot units. A purchase order for 200 pallet shelters will be presented during city council committee meetings next week, he said.

"We would envision a site with roughly 50 to 70 pallet shelters, as well as community spaces and bathrooms," he said, adding the community would be surrounded with fencing, staffed 24 hours a day and provide wraparound services.

The team is also working to obtain about 300 traditional manufactured tiny home units that can be transported to micro-community sites when they become available. Both types of micro-community villages would have shared community spaces and bathrooms. Micro-communities are also attractive to the administration because the units are less expensive to build than traditional housing products, he said.

"When we think about the tiny home model, we see that as a starting place for people," he said. "It's something that we are able to stand up very quickly at a lower cost."