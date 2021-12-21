The city and county of Denver housed more than 500 people during a 100-day housing initiative, which was more than double the project's initial goal.
The initiative began in September and looked to house 200 people experiencing homelessness through housing vouchers. At the end of the 100 days, 576 people were housed at 340 households across the city, according to a release from the Denver Department of Housing Stability.
"It's clear that the housing surge has been a resounding success for the hundreds of people who traded tents and shelters for house keys," said Mayor Michael Hancock in a news release. "We will continue to innovate new ways to provide housing and support for every resident in our city, as we improve and expand these efforts in future initiatives."
The housing initiative was a result of a housing surge that became possible after emergency housing vouchers were made available to the city through funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Officials said the surge accelerated the city's work with its housing partners and connected homeless residents with housing resources. Some of the partners that worked on the initiative include the Metro Denver Homeless Initiative, Community Solutions and Homebase, according to the release.
The city's department of housing stability is currently evaluating the initiative's success and plans to launch a second housing surge in February.
For additional information regarding the surge or housing resources, visit denvergov.org/housing.