Warren Village will soon expand its services to a third location, increasing affordable housing access for low-income and homeless single-parent families in Denver.

The new facility will include 74 affordable apartments at 1394 W. Alameda Ave. and 1373 W. Nevada Place in southwest Denver. After construction is complete, residents will be able to move into the homes in mid-2024.

The nonprofit organization announced its expansion Wednesday as part of a new partnership with the Denver Housing Authority. The housing authority awarded Warren Village the land it is going to use for the third location.

“We are grateful to the taxpayers of Denver for making possible this next step in our journey to open a third affordable housing and supportive services facility,” said Ethan Hemming, CEO of Warren Village. “This is a huge win for hard-working single parents transitioning out of homelessness in our community.”

Warren Village has operated in Denver for 47 years, serving over 8,200 children and parents. The organization provides affordable housing, parent services, parent advocacy, early education, child care and mental health services for parents and children.

Last year, over 86% of program participants achieved stable housing and over 20% completed a workforce or college degree, according to the organization.

In addition to the 74 apartments, the new facility will include an early learning center, playgrounds, community gardens and outdoor gathering spaces to help foster a sense of community.

“This partnership will provide affordable and supportive housing options for all types of families,” said David Nisivoccia, executive director of Denver Housing Authority. “It will provide direct access to educational opportunities for children of all ages. Warren Village is a partner that will deliver on our promise to provide affordable and sustainable homes to our Denver families.”

The development of the new facility will be funded with Low Income Housing Tax Credits, according to the housing authority.