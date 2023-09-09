One man is dead following an overnight shooting at Platte River Drive and South Florida Street, Denver police said. They are investigating the death as a homicide.

It was one of three shootings Denver police responded to from Friday night into Saturday morning.

The other two were located at West 4th Avenue and Julian Street, where one victim was shot and transported to the hospital and another at East 13th Avenue and Spruce Street, also resulting in one victim. The condition of the two victims is unknown.

Two people who were stabbed overnight were sent to the hospital and are expected to survive. The two incidents happened in the 3500th block of Uinta and at 1100 N. Broadway.

Anyone with information is asked to call Denver Crime Stoppers at 720 913 7867.