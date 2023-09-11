The Denver Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a man they believe is involved in two homicides of likely homeless people on the South Platte River Trail in the last week.

A woman was shot and killed around 12:25 a.m. on Sept. 6 on the trail under Interstate 70 in the area of East 45th Avenue and North Washington Street, according to a news release.

A man was later shot and killed around 12:36 a.m. on Sept. 9 around the intersection of South Platte River Drive and West Florida Avenue.

Police detectives believe the homicides may be connected, but did not give any details why, the department said. Authorities also believe both victims are homeless, although the killings did not happen at or near encampments.

Detectives do not know of any other shootings along the Platte River that could be related, the police said.

Anyone who might have information about the homicides can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.