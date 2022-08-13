It will be a toasty weekend in Denver, but relief is on the horizon along with a chance of storms in the next several days.
“Definitely a hot and sunny day today,” National Weather Service meteorologist Zach Hiris, said. “Kind of the same story for Sunday.”
The high is expected to reach 95 degrees today, with sunny skies followed by a low of 66 degrees tonight. Tomorrow’s high will be near 94 degrees. The hot weather forecasts come on the heels of some record-setting temperatures.
The National Weather Service in Boulder confirmed Friday’s monthly minimum temperature set a new record in Fort Collins, registering at 70 degrees. The previous record was set the day before with a 69-degree low. The Fort Collins station’s records date back to 1893.
Denver also broke a record on Thursday, Hiris said, with a new high of 98 degrees. And Friday tied the record for a warmest low temperature at 69 degrees.
So far, there have been 49 days with temps over 90 degrees — Saturday is expected to make 50 — and five days over 100, Hiris said. The record for most days over 90 degrees is held by 2020, when there were 75.
Starting next week, highs should stick in the 80s and there will be several days with a chance of rain showers or thunderstorms.
“That will be a nice change of pace,” Hiris said.
Here’s the National Weather Service forecast:
Today: Sunny skies, a high near 95 and winds possible up to 15 mph. Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low of 66.
Sunday: There will be a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m., but mostly sunny skies and a high near 94 degrees. There will be a 50% chance of thunderstorms Sunday night, with a low of 64 degrees.
Monday: Rain showers are possible before 1 p.m., and likely for the remainder of the day, with a possible thunderstorm in the evening. Highs will be near 86 degrees and winds could reach 18 mph. There will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the night.
Tuesday: There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day with partly sunny skies and a high near 82. The low will be 61 on Tuesday night, with a slight chance of precipitation.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a high near 85, but a chance of rain showers and thunderstorm after 1 p.m. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with a low of 62.
Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms with mostly sunny skies during the day and a high near 86 degrees. The low will be near 60 degrees, with partly cloudy skies and a slight chance of rain.
Friday: The high is expected to reach 87 degrees, with mostly sunny weather and a chance of occasional showers and thunderstorms.