A statehouse committee on Tuesday approved a bill that adds a 12-member advisory panel to work with a legislative group in a summertime study of Colorado’s judicial discipline process.
Senate Bill 22-201, which also independently funds the state Commission on Judicial Discipline, passed the House judiciary committee on a 12-1 vote, with the lone dissent coming from Rep. Adrienne Benavidez, D-Commerce City. The bill is headed to the chamber's appropriations committee.
The only change to the bill as passed by the Senate is the addition of the advisory group, which is tasked with making its recommendations in October to an 8-member legislative committee that will decide what comes next. Under the legislation, the legislative committee will be bi-partisan and composed of four state senators and four representatives. An effort to expand the legislative committee to include a wider array of agencies and people was defeated in the Senate.
The House-created advisory panel would include two members appointed by the chairwoman of the judicial discipline commission, two members of the judicial department appointed by the chief justice of the Colorado Supreme Court, a constitutional law expect from a Colorado-based law school, five members of the bar associations or legal societies in Colorado, a representative of a non-profit dedicated to protecting the state’s judicial selection process, and someone from a Colorado-based research center that aims to improve the legal system.
“This is the start of what we hope to be a robust, thoughtful, informed process that involves the public, involves many different perspectives, all with the commitment of strengthening our process of judicial discipline in a systemic and thoughtful way,” bill co-sponsor Rep. Terri Carver, R-Colorado Springs, said.
The Colorado Commission on Judicial Discipline appeared slightly miffed with the creation of the panel, saying it had not been asked for input.
“Stakeholders were not all consulted or discussed anything involving the subcommittee and that’s disappointing,” commission chairwoman Elizabeth Espinoza Krupa testified Tuesday. “The real stakeholders are largely staff members (of the judicial department), people who work for the court. So, if you really want participation, consider more members of the public.”
Under the legislation, all the meetings of the legislative committee and the advisory panel must be conducted in public. The bill limits the panel to no more than six meetings and requires a report of recommendations by Oct. 22.
More importantly, the bill mandates that the committee and panel meet jointly to consider the reports of a pair of investigative law firms hired last year by the judicial department to look into the scandal behind the legislation.
That committee and panel would be required to invite the investigators – ILG and RCT – to attend. ILG is a Denver-based law firm specializing in investigating workplace harassment and culture. It conducted a similar inquiry of the Colorado Legislature in 2018. RCT, headed by former U.S. Attorney Robert Troyer, specializes in workplace investigations.
The two were hired to look into allegations that a former judicial department official who faced firing and threated a tell-all sex-discrimination lawsuit was instead given a multi-million-dollar contract for judicial training. The former official, Mindy Masias, was said to be prepared to reveal several instances in which judicial misconduct was intentionally overlooked or undisciplined.
That information was shared with then-Chief Justice Nathan “Ben” Coats in a meeting in which he allegedly agreed to the contract deal, according to former State Court Administrator Chris Ryan.
The memo also outlined several instances of sexual harassment and workplace misconduct in which women were treated differently than men.
When news of the memo was first published in February 2021, the discipline commission immediately said it could not locate among its records a number of cases mentioned in the memo.
Although it has since been made public that some elements from the memo were, in fact, reported to the commission years ago, there remain several others the commission has not learned about, despite an agreement with the department to let it know of misconduct complaints.
The bill also gives the commission taxpayer funding independent of the Supreme Court. Until now, the commission has paid its bills with money provided by annual attorney license fees collected and distributed by the Office of Attorney Regulation Counsel, which answers to the Supreme Court.
The commission has said it’s been unable to fund its own independent investigation into the Masias affair – there have been six inquires launched – because the court would not approve the expense. Much of the resistance was the court’s requirement that all receipts be reviewed. The commission resisted because the documents would reflect the scope and focus of its own inquiries, which by law must remain secret.
The court recently approved a $75,000 budget for the commission. The money from the bill would not be available until the beginning of the fiscal year in July.