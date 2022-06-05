The Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office said skeletal remains were found in the area of Miner's Candle on Saturday.
Denver Gazette news partner 9News reported that several organizations assisted with the search and recovery and that the investigation is still ongoing.
It's unclear how long the remains were there and how the person died. The Clear Creek County Coroner's Office will release the identification, but no other details were immediately available.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.