I25 closed 9news
9News

A shooting involving Thornton police officers has shut down part of Interstate 25.

I-25 is closed in both directions from 84th Avenue to Thornton Parkway, the Thornton Police Department said on Twitter shortly before 8:30 a.m. One man was taken to the hospital. His condition was not immediately clear.

Police did not say how many officers were involved in the incident and said the investigation is in its early stages.

This is a developing story. Stay with denvergazette.com for updates.

Sign Up For Free: Denver Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.