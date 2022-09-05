A shooting involving Thornton police officers has shut down part of Interstate 25.
I-25 is closed in both directions, from 84th Ave to Thornton Pkwy, because of a Thornton PD officer-involved shooting. One adult male transported to area hospital. This investigation is in the early stages, with limited info right now. Updates here… pic.twitter.com/hSDNO9cfYb— Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) September 5, 2022
I-25 is closed in both directions from 84th Avenue to Thornton Parkway, the Thornton Police Department said on Twitter shortly before 8:30 a.m. One man was taken to the hospital. His condition was not immediately clear.
Police did not say how many officers were involved in the incident and said the investigation is in its early stages.
