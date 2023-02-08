The southbound HOV ramp on Interstate 25 into downtown Denver at 19th Street is closed while Denver police work to “contact a person on the overpass.”

The Colorado Department of Transportation reported the closure of the express lane “due to police activity” about 8:30 a.m., and the Denver Police Department confirmed they are on the scene in a 9:20 a.m. tweet.

I-25 northbound entrance ramp is closed from 20th Street (HOV Lane) near Coors Field.

Denver police are reminding residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity immediately.

This remains an active investigation and no additional information is available at this time.