After several hours, police were able to contact a person standing on the overpass on Interstate 25 near 19th Street, according to a Denver Police Department tweet.

The southbound HOV ramp on Interstate 25 into downtown Denver at 19th Street was closed for several hours while Denver police worked to “contact a person on the overpass.”

At 2 p.m., Denver Police tweeted that they made contact with the person and transported them to the hospital.

The Colorado Department of Transportation reported the closure of the express lane “due to police activity” about 8:30 a.m., and the Denver Police Department confirmed they are on the scene in a 9:20 a.m. tweet.

I-25 northbound entrance ramp was closed from 20th Street (HOV Lane) near Coors Field.

Denver police are reminding residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity immediately.

This remains an active investigation and no additional information is available at this time.