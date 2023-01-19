Interstate 70 eastbound remains closed from Airpark Road to Deer Trail Thursday morning following a multivehicle crash Wednesday.
Westbound I-70 and eastbound I-70 from Deer Trail to Kansas are reopen to traffic, according to Colorado State Patrol.
CSP is in the process of clearing a crash that happened on I-70 Wednesday afternoon. At 2:19 p.m. Wednesday, CSP said on Twitter that they shut down I-70 in both directions from Airpark Road to the Kansas state line for a multivehicle crash. No alternate routes were suggested, as I-76 was also closed.
The crash involved nine semis and 12 passenger vehicles, CSP said on Twitter. There were no injuries reported as of Wednesday, CSP said in the tweet.
This story will be updated as I-70 conditions change.