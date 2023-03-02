The Colorado Department of Transportation will host a public meeting Tuesday to discuss the I-70 Floyd Hill Project.

The public is invited to attend the meeting Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Clear Creek High School at 185 Beaver Brook Canyon Rd. in Evergreen.

Officials will talk about project design, construction and how CDOT and construction partner Kraemer North America will keep the interstate moving and safe throughout the project.

The project will address an eight-mile stretch of I-70 between Evergreen and Idaho Springs with the intention of fixing "the bottleneck which causes severe traffic congestion along westbound I-70 at Floyd Hill," according to a CDOT news release.

Work will include:

Adding a third westbound lane, which will function as an express lane

Constructing a missing two-mile section of the Frontage Road between Evergreen and Idaho Springs

Building an eastbound I-70 extended on-ramp for slow-moving vehicles

Improving sight distance on roadway curves

Improving the Clear Creek Greenway Trail

Implementing environmental mitigation to create safer wildlife movements and improve air and water quality, stream conditions and recreation

Work on the project will begin by early summer 2023 and last until 2028, according to the release.

CDOT asked travelers to "know before you go," checking forecasts and road conditions before hitting the road, and to "slow for the cone zone," obeying posted speed limits in work zones.