An overnight crash on I-70 involving a vehicle driving the wrong way on the interstate killed one and seriously injured several others, the Wheat Ridge Police Department said.

Police responded to a fatal two-vehicle crash around midnight Friday into Saturday morning, they said in a release Saturday.

The crash occurred on I-70 near Kipling Street. Police shut down I-70 eastbound lanes until 6 a.m., they said on twitter.

According to police, a black truck was driving the wrong way on the interstate and hit a second truck, which was carrying four people.

The victim vehicle's driver died and the other three passengers were seriously injured and taken to the hospital. Police said all four of the victims are adults and family members.

The at-fault vehicle's 29-year-old driver was also seriously injured and taken to the hospital.

Wheat Ridge Police Department's Crash and Traffic Team investigators are investigating the incident as a suspected DUI, police said. They will release more information and recommended charges when the investigation is complete.