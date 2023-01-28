I-70 eastbound was closed this morning due to a crash near Eagle, Colorado Department of Transportation said in a tweet.

CDOT tweeted just before 8 a.m. that I-70 eastbound was closed at mile post 147 near Eagle due to a jackknifed semi at mile post 155.

Just after 11 a.m., CDOT said on Twitter that the road was reopen.

State Trooper Gary Cutler said the extended closure was due to containment of a "small diesel leak."

The westbound lane was closed for vehicle recovery only, according to the tweet. Traffic was detoured onto US-6 while the road was closed.

The crash did not result in any injuries and only involved the semi, Cutler said.