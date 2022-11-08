If you plan on heading into the mountains this week, prepare for delays on westbound I-70 as crews remove rockfall hazards.
Clear Creek County announced Monday that westbound I-70 at Georgetown will have periodic traffic stops this week as rock scaling crews remove rocks that could potentially cause rockfalls.
Rock scaling operations will occur from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. Officials said westbound travel will be affected by traffics stops and delays.
There will not be traffic holds on eastbound I-70, officials said.
Rock scaling crews need daylight to do their preventative work, according to officials. Their proactive measures involve removing rocks to prevent potential rockfalls.
The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) urges travelers to "know before you go." Road condition and travel information is available at COtrip.org.
CDOT also urges travelers to obey posted speed limits, stay alert, watch for workers, avoid changing lanes unnecessarily and using mobile devices, keep headlights on, allow space between vehicles and remain patient.