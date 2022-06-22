Kathleen Boylen is sure that if the Arvada police officer who mistakenly killed her son had given him a warning, he would be alive today and she might not be suing over the incident.
Often referred to as a Good Samaritan, Johnny Hurley, 40, was killed a year ago when he ran toward gunshots while he was shopping in an Arvada Army surplus store. Hurley fired five times with a 9mm handgun, killing the man who, minutes before, had stalked and murdered Gordon Beesley, a beloved Arvada school resource officer who was assigned to patrol that day.
"Johnny did what the police were supposed to do. When he heard shots, he just knew this was his moment," said Boylen. "He knew that his help was needed. He assessed the situation as he ran across the square but he shouldn’t have had to die because of it."
Boylen, of Colorado Springs, is suing former Arvada police officer Kraig Brownlow and Arvada Chief of Police Link Strate for an undisclosed amount of money. The lawsuit was filed in Jefferson County District Court Wednesday morning. Hurley grew up in Colorado Springs from the time he was six years old and later moved to the Denver area.
Suing police officers personally as opposed to suing the Arvada Police Department is a strategy made possible by newly adopted police reform laws enacted in the wake of George Floyd's death. There is a $25,000 cap which would come of of the officers' pocket, and any remaining money is made up through the police department where the officer worked.
"At first I thought well that wouldn’t be very nice. I thought the police would come to us and ask us what they could do for Johnny’s loss, but it doesn’t work that way," said Boleyn.
She said she was shocked when Arvada police met with her family four days after Hurley was killed and revealed that it was indeed one of their own officers who had killed her son. She acknowledged that it's hard for police to tell the good guys from the bad guys, but feels in an active shooter situation, law enforcement should announce themselves.
"When the state allowed people to carry a concealed weapon, they needed to up their game. Arvada police were not required to announce themselves. With so many people carrying a concealed weapons, how many other Good Samaritans will be killed?"
Boleyn's attorney, Crist Whitney of Rathod/ Mohamedbhai, said that Brownlow did not issue a command before he shot Hurley and, further, opened fire from behind him.
In an active shooter situation, Whitney said that Arvada police are trained to warn people to drop their guns when they feel they're in "imminent danger" as opposed to "immediate danger."
"It's simple," said Whitney, "He should have given a command. Whitney admits that police officers have a hard job, "But even doctors have to be accountable for their actions when they lose a patient."