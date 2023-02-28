Denver has spent nearly $8 million responding to an immigration crisis that has seen more than 5,000 immigrants seek shelter in the Mile High City.

The $7.9 million in costs — provided by the City and County of Denver’s Joint Information Center (JIC) — were through Monday.

Personnel accounts for the lion’s share of the spending.

The city has seen an influx of immigrants — mostly Venezuelans fleeing hunger and political violence and crossing the U.S. border illegally — since early December, when almost roughly 100 turned up downtown at Union Station.

The vast majority of the 5,150 immigrants who have arrived since Dec. 9 made Denver a stopover on their way somewhere else, most notably New York and Illinois. About 30% of the immigrants intend to stay in Denver, according to city and state officials.

When issuing an emergency declaration on Dec. 15, Mayor Michael B. Hancock said the crisis — which at the time had cost taxpayers $800,000 — had strained city resources.

Expenses include food, clothing, security and transportation.

Here is the breakdown:

• $91,979 equipment and supply costs

• $1,692,729 food

• $4,572,713 personnel

• $871,531 transportation

• $30,139 janitorial services

• $378,486 hotels

• $263,694 services

• $38,584 health services

JIC officials acknowledged in an email to the Denver Gazette that the “influx of migrants has had, and continues to have, a significant strain on city resources."

City leaders have sought state and federal funding to help offset the costs and have received $2.5 million.