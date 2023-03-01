In his second TV ad, mayoral candidate Chris Hansen vowed to cut Denver's homelessness programs that aren't working, claiming its approach hasn't produced "enough" results even as the city is spending hundreds of millions of dollars on the issue.

Hansen argues that Denver's $250 million budget to tackle the issue this year could be transformative — if "spent effectively."

The homelessness crisis has dominated the debate among mayoral candidates, and one recent study suggests that Colorado Springs has been more effective than metro Denver in reducing the number of homeless people living on the streets in recent years.

Hansen is one of 17 aspirants hoping to succeed outgoing Mayor Michael Hancock.

In the ad, Hansen notes the city will spend $250 million this year on homelessness.

"And the problem keeps getting worse," he says, adding the city needs to "do better,"

"As mayor, I will immediately audit Denver’s homelessness programs. I’ll cut the programs that aren’t working, reinvest in the programs that are producing results, and enforce the camping ban across the city," he says.