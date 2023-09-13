Stabbing near Federal

Heavy police presence near Federal Boulevard on 64th and Hawthorne Place Tuesday night. Adams County Sheriff's deputies responded to a knife fight where one man was hospitalized and another sent to jail. 

 Nicole C. Brambila/Denver Gazette

Federal Boulevard — in the area of Interstate 76 — saw two significant traffic shutdowns over Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning.

One incident involved a knife fight on Tuesday evening, the other involved a fatal car crash that left a pedestrian dead, according to the Adams County Sheriff's Office. 

Police surrounded the area of 64th Avenue and Hawthorne Place around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, shutting off nearby roads. 

Two men were fighting over a custody dispute. One man had a knife. When deputies arrived on the scene, the two men remained combative, according to the Sheriff's Office. 

One man suffered a stab wound and was transported to a nearby hospital. The suspect was taken into custody and later transported to the detention facility, Sgt. Adam Sherman with the Sheriff's Office said.

A car crash involving a pedestrian later occurred in the 5800 block of Federal Boulevard around 3 a.m. on Wednesday. A pedestrian was killed and the driver remained on the scene, according to Sherman.

Northbound and Southbound Federal Boulevard was closed for a few hours, but is now open. Colorado State Patrol is conducting the investigation.

