Deandre Yazzie

Deandre Yazzie is missing from Commerce City. 

 CBI

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation put out a Missing Indigenous Person alert for a man last seen Thursday in Commerce City.

Deandre Yazzie was last seen Thursday at 1 p.m. in the area of East 96th Avenue and Peoria Street in Commerce City, according to the missing person alert. He was seen wearing a black windbreaker jacket, black pants and orange and white Nike shoes. 

The area is on the northernmost border of Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge. 

The alert describes Yazzie as a 26-year-old man who is 175 pounds and six feet tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 9-1-1 or the Commerce City Police Department at 303-288-1535 .

