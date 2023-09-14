An Adams County Detention Facility inmate died while being processed for release. The coroner later discovered a small pill container lodged in his throat, which held several pills of suspected fentanyl.

Police arrested 64-year-old Jon Dru Casey on Sept. 7 for an active warrant, according to a press release by the Adams County Sheriff's Office. A nurse and deputy completed a routine medical examination and intake procedure. They provided him with a wheelchair due to a medical condition.

Deputies later found Casey unresponsive in the wheelchair in a holding cell around 12 a.m. He was in the process of posting a bond and being released. Deputies gave Casey CPR and Narcan, according to the press release. Paramedics arrived and took over.

Casey was pronounced deceased around 12:05 a.m. on Sept. 8.

The coroner found a small object lodged in Casey's throat during the autopsy, the sheriff's office said. The object contained multiple pills investigators suspect contained fentanyl.

The Officer of the Coroner confirmed Casey's identity in a subsequent press release. The cause, and manner, of death are still pending investigation, according to the release.

Camera footage showed Casey reaching into the front of his pants in the police car. He was then seen placing something into his mouth. A few minutes later, the man was removed from the vehicle and entered the jail to begin the booking process.

The investigation is still ongoing.