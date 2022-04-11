Denver International Airports officials have been saying it for months, but now it’s official: The third busiest airport in the world is located in Denver, according to the Airports Council International Monday.

More than 58.8 million passengers traveled through DIA in 2021, ranking it below only Atlanta and Dallas/Fort Worth as the world’s busiest. That 2021 number was still 15% below 2019’s level, before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down most all travel in 2020. It was ranked fifth busiest in 2019.

“Despite the challenges, DEN has shown resiliency through the pandemic and has proven why Denver is such an important hub for our airline partners,” said CEO Phil Washington in the release. “As we continue to recover from the pandemic, we remain committed to working collaboratively with our airlines to expand DEN’s air service network providing even more travel options to and from Denver.”

2022 is shaping up to be even busier, according to numbers provided in the release. That’s despite January’s number being down 13% from January 2019, likely due to the omicron variant. February saw 4,593,960 passengers, more than January despite there being three less days. It’s also the first time DIA monthly passenger totals eclipsed the high-mark 2019 number, as February saw .1% more passengers than February 2019.