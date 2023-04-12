An apartment fire last weekend that killed one person and hospitalized three others was deliberately set, according to investigators.

South Metro Fire Rescue and Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday that the April 8 fire at Ivy Crossing Apartments at 2380 S. Quebec St., was "human-caused and incendiary in nature."

In March 2022, there was another "human-caused" fire in another part of Ivy Crossing Apartments at 7535 E. Harvard Ave. South Metro Fire officials said they don't know if it was connected to the April 8 blaze that forced residents from 23 units.

South Metro Fire said it received a 911 call at 4 a.m. from a resident. When crews arrived, the second and third-floor hallways were engulfed along with both stairwells. Firefighters used ladders to take occupants off their balconies while some jumped from upper floors, the department said.

Rescue crews found two people inside the apartment building. One was dead and a second was taking to the hospital. Two people in a second building were treated at the hospital for smoke inhalation suffered as they were notifying other residents of the fire, West Metro said. The fire took about two hours to control and a pair of firefighters were treated for minor injuries, according to a South Metro Fire news release at the time.

9News, a Denver Gazette media partner, reported earlier this week that a "fire inspection report from Feb. 9 notes the building was missing a manual fire alarm system and had faulty fire doors – both fire code violations."

A $5,000 reward for information about the fire is available by calling (877) 892-7788 with information that identifies the those involved in causing the fire. Callers can remain anonymous, the department said.