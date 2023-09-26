A man pleaded guilty to the murder of 31-year-old Kevin Piaskowski on I-70 in the summer of 2022. He now faces up to 25 years in prison.

Jameel James, 18, pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of Piaskowski, according to a news release on Tuesday from Denver District Attorney Beth McCann.

Police responded to reports of a truck shooting at another vehicle on I-70 near Quebec around 11 p.m. on July 31, 2022. The suspect had started shooting at the victim's vehicle after it "brake checked" him, according to arrest records.

The truck struck a semi-truck and then crashed into an SUV. The vehicle, a silver Dodge Ram, was reported stolen to the Northglenn Police Department on July 27, 2022. The SUV that was hit was also reported stolen. James ran from the scene.

Upon arrival, officers found Piaskowski in his Subaru a quarter-of-a-mile past the crashed Ram. The vehicle had three apparent gunshots. He was transported to a local hospital and later died of his injuries.

A woman who was in the stolen SUV was later identified as a James' girlfriend. She had gotten into the SUV after a fight with James, and James was in the truck with his friends.

Another witness and data from a cellphone found in the SUV proved that James was driving the truck.

The Denver Medical Examiner's later announced that a gunshot wound killed Piaskowki. Police arrested James on August 11, 2022.

Prosecutors initially charged James — who was 17 at the time — as an adult with first-degree murder, motor vehicle theft, probation violation and possession of a firearm as a juvenile. He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder as part of a plea agreement.

“I am pleased that Jameel James will pay a significant price for this senseless murder... I also want to extend my sincere condolences to the family and friends of Kevin Piaskowski,” McCann said.

James will face up to 25 years in prison when he’s sentenced on January 25.

The Denver Gazette's news partners 9News contributed to this report.