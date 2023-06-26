A 70-year-old man died after crashing at a motorsports park in Pitkin County on Sunday.

James Crown, who lived in Chicago and was a part-time Aspen resident, was driving a vehicle at Aspen Motorsports Park in Woody Creek when he crashed into an impact barrier, the Pitkin County Coroner's Office said in a release.

Crown's official cause of death is pending autopsy although multiple blunt force trauma was evident, the coroner's office said. His death has been ruled an accident.

The coroner's office, Pitkin County Sheriff's Office and Colorado State Patrol are all involved in the investigation.

Crown was the managing partner for Aspen Skiing Company, and was a board of trustees member at The Aspen Institute. He was chairman and chief executive officer of Henry Crown and Company, a privately owned company which invests in public and private securities, real estate, and operating companies.

Jacob Crows, a spokesperson for the Crown family, released the following statement on the family's behalf Sunday night:

"The Crown family is deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Jim Crown in an accident earlier today. The family requests that their privacy be respected at this difficult time. Further details regarding plans for a memorial to remember Jim’s remarkable life will be released at a later date.”

The Aspen Institute released the following statement:

"The Aspen Institute is deeply saddened by the passing of our dear friend and former Board Chair Jim Crown. We love and admire Jim and the Crown Family. Jim was a friend to so many and a consequential member of our Board of Trustees. We mourn his passing and ask that the Crown family’s privacy be respected at this time."

Jim Crown is survived by his parents Lester and Renée (Schine), his wife of 38 years Paula (Hannaway), six siblings, and his adored children Torie, Hayley, W. Andrew, Summer Crown, his son-in-law Matt McKinney and two cherished grandchildren Jackson and Lucas McKinney. There will be a private service and a celebration of his extraordinary life later this year, according to the statement released by the family.

