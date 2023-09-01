Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8 will add a second electric bus to its fleet after Gov. Jared Polis on Thursday unveiled the first round of grant funding worth $24 million to help purchase electric school buses.

Thirteen districts and charter schools will benefit from the funding intended to accelerate the transition away from fossil-based engines. D-8 is the only district in El Paso County on the state's list of beneficiaries.

“It doesn’t make sense for districts to buy new diesel buses knowing they would be stuck with them and their high costs,” Polis told The Denver Gazette. “I expect this transition is rapidly catching on. We are accelerating it with these grants. In one, two or three years, it really doesn’t make sense for any district to provide a diesel bus.”

Last October, D-8 became the first school district in the county to purchase an electric bus when it added Bus E-1 to its fleet as part of a pilot program to examine the potential benefits and cost effectiveness of electric school buses versus conventional, diesel-powered vehicles. The prototype program also dovetails with the district's Clean Air Initiative, designed to reduce Fountain-Fort Carson’s carbon footprint by examining its daily operations and making adjustments.

School officials said there were numerous benefits to investing in electric transportation. Students, drivers and neighborhoods aren’t exposed to diesel fumes; maintenance costs are significantly less in the long run; and buses require fewer fluids, which results in a reduced need for liquid recycling and cleaner, safer shops and garages.

“Nearly a full century after the Model-T wooden (school) wagon, we have come full circle,” Robert Leach, director of transportation for FFC-8, said at the time. “A non-internal combustion engine, not dependent on conventional fuels, transporting our students into a new age.”

To celebrate the new grant program, Polis visited East High School in Denver on Thursday, where he said the funding doesn’t just help with the cost of procuring an electric bus.

“All of the savings from operating an electric bus can be used to pay teachers better and reduce class size,” he said, adding, “We made it a priority to help school districts convert to electric buses for key reasons. One is cleaner air, and that of course means cleaner air for all of us, but also specifically for kids who board the buses.”

The money will pay for 67 electric buses. At $24 million, the price per bus comes out to $358,209.

Electric school buses cost three to four times more than diesel buses. About 95% of school buses currently driven in Colorado are diesel engines.

Supporters said the transition from diesel engines is necessary.

“Diesel buses are many times more polluted,” said Jen Clanahan, co-director of the Mountain Mamas. “We worry about the health of our kids as they are riding the school bus everyday.”

Rep. Alex Valdez, D-Denver, said electric buses are good for students and school districts.

“And, most importantly, it’s good for the place we call home, Mother Earth,” he said.