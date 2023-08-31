Gov. Jared Polis on Thursday unveiled the first round of grant funding worth $24 million to help 13 school districts buy electric school buses, saying the state is helping to accelerate the transition away from fossil-based engines.

“It doesn’t make sense for districts to buy new diesel buses knowing they would be stuck with them and their high costs,” Polis told The Denver Gazette. “I expect this transition is rapidly catching on. We are accelerating it with these grants. In one, two or three years, it really doesn’t make sense for any district to provide a diesel bus.”

To celebrate the grant program, Polis visited East High School in Denver, where he said the funding doesn't just help with the cost of procuring an electric bus.

“All of the savings from operating an electric bus can be used to pay teachers better and reduce class size," he said, adding, “We made it a priority to help school districts convert to electric buses for key reasons. One is cleaner air, and that of course means cleaner air for all of us, but also specifically for kids who board the buses.”

The money will pay for 67 electric buses. At $24 million, the price per bus comes out to $358,209.

Electric school buses cost three to four times more than diesel buses. About 95% of school buses currently driven in Colorado are diesel engines.

Supporters said the transition from diesel engines is necessary.

“Diesel buses are many times more polluted,” said Jen Clanahan, co-director of the Mountain Mamas. “We worry about the health of our kids as they are riding the school bus everyday.”

Rep. Alex Valdez, D-Denver, said electric buses are good for students and school districts.

"And, most importantly, it's good for the place we call home, Mother Earth,” he said.