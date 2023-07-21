World Cup fever is officially here. And Colorado Gov. Jared Polis was leading the cheers for the U.S. Women's National Team on Friday.

The USWNT is trying to win its third consecutive World Cup and kicks off its campaign in New Zealand Friday against Vietnam.

“Coloradans are thrilled to cheer on our Women’s National Soccer Team during the Women’s World Cup in New Zealand and Australia. Colorado sends our loudest cheers to the two Colorado-trained players: Sophia Smith and team captain Lindsey Horan," Polis said in a statement Friday.

Polis wished the USWNT good luck and offered well wishes for another Colorado native who unfortunately wasn't able to make the roster.

"We have also long rooted for Colorado’s own Mallory Swanson and wish her a speedy recovery," Polis said.

Swanson, formerly known as Mallory Pugh before marrying Major League Baseball star Dansby Swanson, injured her patella tendon earlier this year. Mallory Swanson has been a regular with the national team for several years, became the youngest American to ever score a goal at the Olympic Games in 2016 at the age of 18 and was a member of the U.S.'s 2019 World Cup champions team.

Polis' spokesperson told The Denver Gazette the governor plans to watch Friday's opening match against Vietnam and "as many matches as he can with his busy schedule running the state." The governor will also follow the team's progress closely throughout the tournament.

"We know a thing or two about championship-winning teams here in Colorado and we wish Team USA the best as the World Cup kicks off,” Polis said.