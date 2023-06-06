A Colorado judge handed down an 18-year prison sentence to a drunk driver who plowed into multiple vehicles during rush hour on C-470 in September.

Jason Sharrett, 52, pleaded guilty to a felony vehicular assault and drunk driving - his fifth conviction on that offense.

The collisions happened Sept. 28 during the rush hour commute on C-470 and caused "massive" vehicle damage and serious bodily injuries, according to a news release from the Office of the First Judicial District Attorney.

Multiple 911 calls came in the day of the collisions about a GMC Yukon driving on the shoulder of C-470, swerving in and out of lanes, sideswiping and intentionally ramming cars at speeds over 70 mph.

Sharrett hit ten different vehicles in the continuous event of collisions and crimes, according to the release. He eventually crashed into another SUV and rolled over near C-470 and Alameda Parkway.

Both Sharrett and the driver of another vehicle he hit had serious injuries while the other victim drivers had minor injuries.

Officials determined later that Sharrett's blood alcohol content was 0.372 and he was also under the influence of heroin and fentanyl.

Colorado law defines the legal BAC limit at 0.08.

Sharrett's conviction Friday marked his fifth DUI/driving while ability impaired (DWAI) conviction. He was also on parole for felony DUI, according to the release.

On May 2, 2023, Sharrett pleaded guilty to DUI and aggravated vehicular assault and faced four-to-18 years in prison.

At Friday's sentencing, Chief Deputy District Attorney Chandler Grant requested the maximum sentence due to Sharrett's "long history of missed opportunities and revocations," according to the release.

The First Judicial District Court agreed and sentenced Sharrett to 12 years for the DUI and six for the aggravated vehicular assault.

"Despite being offered multiple opportunities to participate in programs aimed at maintaining sobriety, Mr. Sharrett repeatedly chose to drink and drive, putting the community at risk," Grant said. "For his actions on that day and over the last 30 years, we believe this sentence is appropriate and reflects the danger he poses to the community."