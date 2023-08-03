The Jefferson County Sheriff's Department is searching for a missing woman, according to a social media release.

Greta Muchuga, 73, was last seen Wednesday. Her vehicle, a 2009 silver Lexus RX350 SUV with CO license plate 285-DFU, was possibly seen at 120th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard, and possibly in Boulder on Wednesday evening.

Muchuga is a white female, is 5 feet 4 inches tall, and 125 pounds with green eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing grey sweat pants and an unknown color t-shirt, according to the report.

She is known to visit the King Soopers at 100th Avenue and Wadsworth Parkway and is said to "have some cognitive impairment and gets lost and confused easily," according to the post.

Police ask that if you have any information on her whereabouts, call dispatch at 303-271-0211 or 911.