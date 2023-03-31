Crews are responding to a growing wildfire in Jefferson County along the hogback south of Interstate 70 on Friday, officials said.

West Metro Fire Rescue said the 10-acre Hogback fire was moving southeast from an area near Alameda Avenue and C-470, and additional crews are being called in to assist. Smoke and flames are visible in the area.

A pre-evacuation order has been sent to areas of Morrison, east of Colorado Highway 8 south to US 285, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said in a tweet.

Winds in the area were extremely strong, with a gust clocked at 79 mph in nearby Rocky Flats, north of where the fire is reported.

Red Rocks Amphitheatre closed to visitors Friday due to the high winds, and pushed its scheduled concert back to 7:30 p.m., according to tweets on the venue's official account.

Highway 93 is closed between I-70 and Morrison, deputies said.

No evacuations have been ordered at this point, West Metro said in a tweet.

This story is breaking news and will be updated.