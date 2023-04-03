Gov. Jared Polis greeted First Lady Jill Biden on the steps of the capitol Monday on her first stop to tout the Biden-Harris Administration’s work to create training programs that will better prepare high school and college students for good-paying jobs in the workforce.

Before introducing Biden, Polis gave a rundown of some of the state’s efforts to address Colorado’s workforce needs.

“Through effective state investments combined with landmark federal support, we are saving people money on training and education and expanding access to opportunities for Coloradans at every level of learning,” Polis said.

Polis and state lawmakers thanked the Biden administration for the American Rescue Plan Act money, which was used to fund these efforts.

They also applauded their work creating free training toward associate degrees and industry certificates for in-demand careers in childhood education, law enforcement and construction workers, among others.

State Sen. Jeff Bridges, D- Greenwood Village, thanked the First Lady for the “opportunity to brag” about how Colorado used the federal money as an investment in job training.

In turn, Biden praised Colorado lawmakers.

“Right here in Colorado, we see that both sides of the aisle are working together to get things done,” Biden said.

Biden — who is an English professor at Northern Virginia Community College and a former high school teacher — called education her “life’s work.”

But she noted that a four-year degree isn’t the path for everyone. And many good-paying jobs do not require a college education.

“We need to work together to help our students get the education and the training that they need for the careers that they want,” Biden said.

The 45-minute program ended with some impromptu testimonies from students who had benefited from the state’s Care Forward Colorado program, which was funded with federal money.

One of those students was Karlie Asman, an EMT and firefighter with Franktown Fire Protection District. The 23-year-old said she received her training through Arapahoe Community College with the help of Care Forward grant money.

“It allows me to not worry about getting food on the table and paying my car bill to get to class,” Asman said.

Biden and other senior White House officials are touring the country to trumpet legislation that includes manufacturing jobs, high-speed internet, airport safety and clean water.

The First Lady’s leg of the tour also includes stops in Michigan, Maine and Vermont.

President Joe Biden’s “Investing in America” agenda includes building a clean-energy economy and rebuilding infrastructure to create good-paying jobs.