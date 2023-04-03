First lady Jill Biden's airplane was diverted back to Denver on Monday afternoon after it experienced an issue while headed to Michigan, her press secretary said on Twitter.

Biden visited Denver on Monday morning to highlight President Joe Biden's economic policies. Her office she joined Gov. Jared Polis at the state Capitol "to highlight how state officials are prioritizing investments in community colleges and workforce training programs."

Biden arrived in Colorado on Sunday evening. Her trip also included planned visits to Michigan, Maine and Vermont.

Her trip to Michigan was postponed to a later date after the aircraft issues forced her return to Denver, according to press secretary Vanessa Valdivia.

Everyone was safe after landing in Denver, Valdivia said.

Valdivia didn't share any details on the aircraft issue or how long the first lady would remain in Colorado.

For more on this story about Jill Biden's plane being diverted back to Denver, including a video report, visit our news partners at 9NEWS.com.