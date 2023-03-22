Joel Shute knew he wanted to ski before he turned two.

In 1989, when skiing with children in backpacks was allowed, Joel's parents, Steve Shute and Lisa Gerstner, would put Joel in a pack, ride the lift, and ski down behind Joel's 6-year-old brother.

The backpack only lasted a season. By winter's end, about a month before he turned two, Joel decided he wanted out.

"He's back there kicking me going 'me ski, me ski'," Shute said. "So what do you do? You buy skis that are 80 centimeters, like two feet long, and a teeny tiny pair of boots that look like they fit on a doll and we went skiing several weeks before his second birthday and he never looked back."

On March 17, Joel skied for the last time, with friends Jake Dalby and Jack Cody, before he was caught in an avalanche — where he was buried and killed.

"Jake has photographs of Joel just radiant at the top of the mountain ready to ski," Lisa Gerstner, Joel's mother, said. "You can just see his tremendous joy."

Gerstner got the call that her son was missing around 10:30 p.m. Friday from Joel's girlfriend, Ela. As soon as she answered and heard Shute's voice on the call as well, she knew something was "really, really wrong."

Ela and Shute told her Joel was missing after an avalanche where he was backcountry skiing near Chair Mountain, in Gunnison County.

"As a mother, you're vibrationally connected to your kids and I knew in the call that he was gone," Gerstner said. "My mind kept saying 'no, he'll be okay,' but every cell in my body knew right then that he had left. It was the deepest grief I've ever felt in my life."

The avalanche broke two-to-three feet deep, 300 to 500 feet wide and ran about 2,400 vertical feet, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC). Joel was buried about four feet deep.

Dalby was injured in the avalanche and rescued by a helicopter. Cody managed to walk to safety.

"They didn't have much of a shot," Shute said. "With the other two guys being 20 yards on either side of him, it was probably just a matter of 10 footsteps or 20 seconds that made the difference between life and death."

Safety was no joke to Joel, his parents said. The group of skiers was well prepared for the backcountry, armed with avalanche safety training, airbags, satellite phones and beacons.

"Everyone said Joel is a wild man, but below that was the serious side that was just so good at risk management," Shute said. "I was really proud of him for that."

On trips with friends, Joel was designated the main safety person, his parents said.

"He was the kind of guy who was not reckless," Gerstner said. "He made sure he did everything responsibly."

Several of the Search and Rescue crew members who located the skiers had skied with Joel, his father said.

"It was literally a band of brothers who orchestrated to go up and get him," Shute said. "It was so gratifying to hear the stories of the search the next day. We wouldn't have seen him until July otherwise."

Joel was a chef, a musician, and a kind-hearted person full of exuberance for life, especially when lived outside, his parents said.

Two weeks before his death, the family celebrated Gerstner's birthday with a "gourmet" brunch Joel made.

"He was an excellent chef," Gerstner said. "It was such a perfect day and I thought, 'how did I get such a perfect son?'"

Joel's passion for the outdoors extended beyond skiing. From day one, he always had to be outside, Shute said, and that passion only grew as he did.

"This is a poignant finale for him," he said. "You just couldn't thwart the adventurous spirit in him."

He got a degree in environmental sciences from the University of Colorado Boulder and spent his life kayak and raft guiding, researching salmon in Alaska, tracking California condors released over the Grand Canyon, climbing in Joshua Tree, ski bumming at Crested Butte, and carrying his mountain dog, Bomba, on ski trips.

"Words are not adequate to define Joel Shute as a person, a human being, or a citizen of the planet," Steve wrote in Joel's life story. "An aviator of the sky, a world class skier and snow aficionado, navigator of water on a kayak or raft, from the mountain tops out into the wild blue yonder. And all with that gentle, caring, vibrant spirit that drew everyone in."

Joel's death marked the ninth avalanche fatality in Colorado this season, according to the CAIC.

According to CAIC data, an average of 27 people died in avalanches each winter between 2012 and 2022 in the United States.

Since 1950, avalanches have killed more people in Colorado than any other natural hazard and, in the United States, Colorado accounts for one-third of all avalanche deaths, according to the CAIC.

Avalanches are possible any time there is snow on a slope steeper than about 30 degrees, the CAIC says on their website. The best thing anyone can do before heading into the mountains is check the avalanche forecast at avalanche.state.co.us.

The American Institute for Avalanche Research and Education (AIARE) offers avalanche safety courses at avtraining.org.

The CAIC offers further avalanche safety information and their tips for avoiding avalanches include:

Recognizing avalanche terrain: Avalanches release on steep slopes and pile debris in low-angle areas.

Recognizing the signs of unstable snow: When the avalanche danger is higher, three are signs telling you the snow is unstable such as recent avalanches, cracking in the snow and hearing snow collapsing.

Carrying avalanche rescue equipment.

Learning more about avalanche safety before heading out into avalanche terrain.