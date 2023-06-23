A judge on Friday morning ordered the Denver Public Schools board to release the recording of an executive session in March in which the board discussed returning police officers to some schools as resource officers for the rest of the school year.

The Board of Education's decision came the day after a student at East High School allegedly shot two school administrators before fleeing, and members unanimously voted to return school resource officers without public debate following a five-hour secret session.

A coalition of news outlets, including the Denver Gazette and Colorado Politics, sued the Board of Education and Stacy Wheeler, its custodian of records, seeking the release of the recording and minutes of the executive session from the special meeting the board held on March 23.

The coalition's lawsuit alleged the session violated the Colorado Open Meetings Law's prohibition on making policy in executive session. Denver District Court Judge Andrew Luxen earlier this week decided to review the recording of the executive session.

In his order, Luxen said DPS either "did engage in a substantial discussion of matters" not permitted under the state's Open Meetings Law or adopted a proposed policy in the executive session in "contravention" of the statute.

Under Colorado's law, a public body can go into executive session to purchase property, consult with an attorney for legal advice and for certain matters considered confidential, such as personnel issues, matters concerning individual students and specialized details of security arrangements or investigations. The law does not allow for discussing policy changes in executive session.

An illegally convened executive session invalidates any formal action taken during the session.

The board voted to return police officers to some schools for the rest of the academic year the day after a student at East High School allegedly shot two school administrators on March 22 before fleeing and killing himself hours later. The student, Austin Lyle, underwent daily searches as a condition of attending the school.

In an email obtained previously by the Denver Gazette, Superintendent Alex Marrero told the school board hours after the shooting he wanted to have two armed police officers stationed at East High School for the rest of the school year. He said the district policy against armed officers in schools did not allow for it and asked to discuss the matter in an executive session the next day.

Luxen also ruled the district did not provide proper notice of the executive session. The lawsuit claimed the public notice wasn’t specific enough about the topic of the session.

The judge gave DPS until noon Monday to turn over the records to the media entities that sued. Luxen also decided the coalition's lawyers can seek attorney's fees.

The Denver Gazette has reached out to representatives of the Board of Education for comment, including whether the district plans to appeal the ruling.

The Board of Education removed school resource officers from the district in 2020 in the wake of national protests over the death of George Floyd and concerns about what some critics say is the “school to prison pipeline” exacerbated by the presence of law enforcement officers in schools.

The Board of Education voted last week, 4-3, to bring back school resource officers on a long-term basis.