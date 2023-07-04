Parker Fourth of July family

The Johnson Family — Nathan, Errol Flynn (4) and Jen — after participating in the Fourth of July parade in the Stonegate subdivision of Parker, Colo.

While there are many Fourth of July traditions to love, one favorite includes neighborhood parades. 

Fire trucks or police cruisers lead a stream of families on bikes, in wagons and walking neighborhood streets clad in red, white and blue. 

South Metro Fire Rescue Engine No. 45 leads the Fourth of July parade around the Stonegate subdivision of Parker, Colo. 

"We've taken part in it every year since 2005," Nathan Johnson said of Parker's Stonegate subdivision parade around the community pool block .

"This is our third year to participate," Jen Johnson said of 4-year-old Errol Flynn, the couple's daughter. "Our oldest is in New York and our middle son is sleeping well because he's a teenager." 

Littleton was bustling with kids on bikes anticipating a Tiny Tour-de-Ketring Park at the annual Aberdeen Village neighborhood parade. "I don't like big parades," Alicia Boykin said, who watched her three children circle the quarter-mile park on their red-white-and blue bikes. 

IMG_7819.jpg

Paul, Solomon and Eden Boykin at the start of the Aberdeen Village July 4th Ketring park race. 

Minutes earlier, she and her husband, Paul, were winding streamers through the spokes of 7-year-old Eden's pink bike. "This is about family, freedom, hope and reward," Boykin said. 

Five-year-old Bishop Corbitt described what he knew about the holiday. "It's about America," he said, wiping his mouth of the crumbs from a chocolate donut. "What does that mean? Is that where you live?" asked his mom, Sara, and he nodded shyly. 

IMG_7823.jpg

"It's a day to celebrate America," said five-year-old Bishop Corbitt of what July 4 means to him. 

Temperatures were in the mid-70's to start Tuesday's celebrations. Some parade-goers said they wanted to get out early just in case rainy weather moved in later.

Photos from the parade in Littleton: 

IMG_7811.jpg

Paul and Alicia Boykin put last-minute patriotic finishes on their daughter, Eden's bicycle for the Aberdeen Village July 4 parade at Littleton's Ketring Park. 
IMG_7818.jpg

Quincy the Welsh Terrier was a good boy to tolerate his July 4th hat for the Aberdeen Village July 4 parade Tuesday. 
IMG_7821.jpg

Madison Melchior brought pink chalk to the Aberdeen Village July 4th parade to decorate the Ketring Park sidewalk. 

Photos from the parade in Parker:

South Metro Fire Rescue Engine No. 45 leads the Fourth of July parade around the Stonegate subdivision of Parker, Colo. 
Participants in the Fourth of July parade around the Stonegate subdivision of Parker, Colo. 
Greg Allen, right, and Eric Ritter drive South Metro Fire Rescue's Engine 45 to lead the Fourth of July parade around the Stonegate subdivision of Parker, Colo. 
South Metro Fire Rescue Engine No. 45 leads the Fourth of July parade around the Stonegate subdivision of Parker, Colo. 

