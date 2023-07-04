The National Weather Service has issued an severe thunderstorm watch for areas around metro Denver, the eastern plains and parts of Nebraska and Kansas.

1:40 p.m.:

The City of Boulder is making modifications to its 4th of July drone light show celebration saying, "the safety of our guests and performers is paramount to Boulder's 2023 4th of July celebration, as we keep an eye on the latest weather reports." The modifications include:

Drones may fly as early as 8:15 p.m. Our preference is to wait until dark around 9:35 p.m., and we can fly as late as 10 p.m., but we will make the call during the event based on the weather.

To ensure the bands stay safe, they may be playing from the Touchdown Club rather than on the field as planned.

Umbrellas will be allowed in the stadium

Keep an eye on Boulder4thofJuly.com for the most current information.

Rain, hail, lightning, possible tornadoes and a recently discovered eagle nest put a glitch in the 2023 Independence Day celebrations. With the possibility of violent storms moving through the metro area, the Town of Estes Park, the Highlands Ranch community and City of Golden postponed their Independence Day fireworks display on Tuesday as a safety precaution for thousands of people expected to attend.

The town of Kremmling decided to cancel its fireworks show in part to protect a pair of eagles nesting in the Kremmling Cliffs, where fireworks are usually set off. Town officials confirmed the nest was discovered June 30. "The Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act provides protection for the nest and nestlings," the town said in a press release.