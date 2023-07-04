2:00 p.m.: Severe thunderstorm watch issued
The National Weather Service has issued an severe thunderstorm watch for areas around metro Denver, the eastern plains and parts of Nebraska and Kansas.
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Colorado, Nebraska and Wyoming until 11 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/kLO15psveJ— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) July 4, 2023
1:40 p.m.:
The City of Boulder is making modifications to its 4th of July drone light show celebration saying, "the safety of our guests and performers is paramount to Boulder's 2023 4th of July celebration, as we keep an eye on the latest weather reports." The modifications include:
- Drones may fly as early as 8:15 p.m. Our preference is to wait until dark around 9:35 p.m., and we can fly as late as 10 p.m., but we will make the call during the event based on the weather.
- To ensure the bands stay safe, they may be playing from the Touchdown Club rather than on the field as planned.
- Umbrellas will be allowed in the stadium
Keep an eye on Boulder4thofJuly.com for the most current information.
Rain, hail, lightning, possible tornadoes and a recently discovered eagle nest put a glitch in the 2023 Independence Day celebrations. With the possibility of violent storms moving through the metro area, the Town of Estes Park, the Highlands Ranch community and City of Golden postponed their Independence Day fireworks display on Tuesday as a safety precaution for thousands of people expected to attend.
The town of Kremmling decided to cancel its fireworks show in part to protect a pair of eagles nesting in the Kremmling Cliffs, where fireworks are usually set off. Town officials confirmed the nest was discovered June 30. "The Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act provides protection for the nest and nestlings," the town said in a press release.
FIREWORKS DISPLAY POSTPONEDDue to predictions of severe weather, the City of Golden has made the decision to reschedule the fireworks for later this summer. Our utmost priority is the safety of our community and those who come to enjoy the creek and the Lions Club Festival. pic.twitter.com/ezyvi9KF5F— City of Golden (@CityofGolden) July 4, 2023
Due to forecasted severe weather this evening, the Town of Estes Park has postponed the Independence Day fireworks display. This decision was made out of concern for the safety of spectators and event staff. The display has been rescheduled for July 15, 2023 at 9:30 pm.— Town of Estes Park (@TownofEstesPark) July 4, 2023
The remaining Kremmling's Independence Day festivities were moved to the Old Town Square. Estes Park's Fourth of July fireworks show was moved to Saturday, July 15. Golden said its show will be held later this summer and Highlands Ranch is also rescheduling its celebration with no specific date announced.
The Highlands Ranch Community Association, Highlands Ranch Metro District, Douglas County, South Metro Fire Rescue, and Douglas County Sheriff's Office issued a joint statement in response to the need to cancel the fireworks that the postponement was due the need to keep people safe during "unpredictable weather."
Possible other postponements may happen later in the day. If weather hinders the celebrations, stay with The Denver Gazette for updates.