Violent storms could douse July 4th celebration cookouts and metro area firework viewing, forecasters said, with some of the worst threats starting in the afternoon and continuing after dark.

Chris Bianchi, Denver Gazette news partner 9News' meteorologist, predicted there may be multiple waves of wet weather which could bring hail and flooding starting in the afternoon just as people are getting ready for Independence Day festivities.

"The good news is that in the morning, we're probably all right. It's going to be one of those weird days that start out with sunshine," said Bianchi. "But that's when I say 'uh oh'."

Warmer air holds more moisture and thus brings more threat for rain later on, Bianchi explained. Multiple waves of storms may come through the metro Denver area on Tuesday the 4th and then head east, Bianchi said, with possible tornadoes for Weld County.

"It just looks gross," he said. "I can easily get this wrong I hope I’m wrong. My dog hopes I'm right."

Most of the fireworks are scheduled to begin after dark at around 9 pm.

With at least two dozen elaborate fireworks shows planned from the sold-out Greeley Stampede festivities in Weld County south to Parker and Castle Rock — city planners are keeping their eyes to the skies.

The Greeley Stampede's Demolition Derby and fireworks show Wednesday is the grand finale of a two-week summer extravaganza. Stampede spokesperson Kevin McFarland said organizers are aware of the weather forecast, but they won't be making any changes unless they are sure a dangerous threat is blowing in.

"We have had this happen before and gotten through it just fine. After all, this is Colorado," McFarland said.

He said that last week violent storms were predicted, but all they got was wind.

There are contingency plans for shelter and postponements and the Stampede has its own meteorologist who is advising the planning staff, he said.

Check the Stampede's Instagram and Facebook pages for the latest information.

The decision as to whether fireworks shows can proceed is dependent on the timing of rain and lightning or hail.

As of Monday afternoon, none of the shows on the front range appear to be canceled or postponed.