Junior Achievement Rocky Mountain officials planted a shovel into the ground right in the heart of the Denver Tech Center, surrounded by office towers filled with bankers, financial advisors and workers representing a wide swath of industries.
Seems like the perfect place for the JA Free Enterprise Center, which will house the Dream Accelerator and a Finance Park to reach an additional 90,000 students with financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurial lessons by 2025, according to the organization.
Its mission?
“Educational facility providing Colorado students with the inspiration, knowledge, and skills to leverage opportunities our free enterprise system creates.”
Officials from JA, general contractor Fransen Pittman, architect Gensler, construction financer FirstBank and attorneys from Husch Blackwell were onhand last week to break ground on the Center, located on the northeast corner of Greenwood Plaza Drive and Fiddler’s Green Circle, near Fiddler’s Green Amphitheater.
“This project will transform JA-Rocky Mountain’s ability to reach students in even more impactful ways,” said President and CEO Robin Wise at the ceremony. “What is far more important than the walls we’ll construct are the lives we’ll build.”
The organization has raised $15 million of the $20 million needed to complete the project. The land was donated by The Madden Co.
Conference rooms and an event space for 80-150 people will be available “for community use” when not being used for JA programming.
The Dream Accelerator is described as “an exciting responsive career exploration experience that picks up where career assessments leave off. Utilizing RFID technology, the JA Dream Accelerator brings careers to life by sharing stories of emerging entrepreneurs and Colorado Business Hall of Fame inductees tailored to each student’s interests and aptitudes, encouraging them to develop a plan to achieve their goals.”
The Finance Park promises to deliver the “best practice for teaching financial literacy, students explore a mini-city, learning first-hand how to budget for housing, insurance, transportation, retirement investments, and more. Volunteer role models share their experiences, helping teens connect their learning to the real-world.”
To take a virtual tour of the new facility, visit JA Rocky Mountains website jacolorado.org.