Rainbow Over Scenic Mountain Landscape

A lush scene in Summit County. Photo Credit: Adventure_Photo (iStock).

 Adventure_Photo

According to the US Drought Monitor, only 1.07 percent of Colorado remains in drought according to data collected on June 6 and released on June 8. The remaining drought that exists is located almost entirely in Baca County, which is found in the state's southeast corner.

The last time drought was at 1.07 percent or lower was August 20, 2019, when no drought was present in the state. The following week in 2019, drought rose to 1.98 percent and hasn't been below that point since.

It's worth noting that drought is much lower than it was one year ago, when 83.55 percent of the state was experiencing drought.

Meanwhile, about 17 percent of the state remains 'abnormally dry,' with this area mostly found in the southeastern plains.

With even more precipitation on the way after several weeks of widespread rain, could Colorado slip out of drought completely? We'll have to wait and see.

Explore more drought statistics here.

STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)

Sign Up For Free: Denver AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.