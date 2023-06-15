According to the US Drought Monitor, only 1.07 percent of Colorado remains in drought according to data collected on June 6 and released on June 8. The remaining drought that exists is located almost entirely in Baca County, which is found in the state's southeast corner.

The last time drought was at 1.07 percent or lower was August 20, 2019, when no drought was present in the state. The following week in 2019, drought rose to 1.98 percent and hasn't been below that point since.

It's worth noting that drought is much lower than it was one year ago, when 83.55 percent of the state was experiencing drought.

Meanwhile, about 17 percent of the state remains 'abnormally dry,' with this area mostly found in the southeastern plains.

With even more precipitation on the way after several weeks of widespread rain, could Colorado slip out of drought completely? We'll have to wait and see.

