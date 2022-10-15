A juvenile suspected of vehicle theft died after a gun discharged during a police chase Friday.
Westminster police responded to an ongoing motor vehicle theft on Wadsworth Parkway at 6:13 p.m. Friday. A witness confronted three suspects attempting to steal a vehicle, according to police. The suspects reportedly pointed handguns at the witness and fled in a stolen vehicle.
The witness provided police with a description and plate number and police located the suspect vehicle, along with a second associated vehicle, near 92nd Street and Pierce Street.
Officers attempted a traffic stop and the suspect did not stop. Police chased the suspect to 92nd Avenue and Eaton Street, where the driver tried to make a quick turn and crashed.
During the crash, a gun in the vehicle discharged and the suspect was transported to the hospital with what police say appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The second vehicle involved was also stolen, police said, and was later recovered in Denver.
The investigation is ongoing and police urge anyone with information to contact Westminster Police at 303-658-4360.