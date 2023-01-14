Denver Police arrested a juvenile male suspect in connection to the Wednesday murder of a juvenile female victim.
At 6:20 p.m. Wednesday, the victim was inside a vehicle and stopped in the 5400 block of North Atchison Way in Denver when the suspect approached the vehicle and shot the victim once.
The victim was taken to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead, according to police on Twitter.
The victim was initially located in the 4600 block of Peoria Street, but police determined that the shooting occurred on North Atchison Way, they said in a tweet.
Denver Police arrested a juvenile male suspect for investigation of first-degree murder related to the incident, they said in a tweet at 10 p.m. Friday.
Since the suspect is a juvenile, police said they cannot release any additional information at this time.