There’s a new blue traffic sign at South University and Buchtel boulevards that reminds motorists to be careful driving through that intersection.

The sign is a memorial to Katharina “Kathy” Rothman, a Denver mother who died there on a cold night in January.

Rothman, 42, was driving an Uber fare when she was killed January 22 just before 2 a.m. Prosecutors believe former University of Denver basketball player Coban Porter plowed into her car while he was allegedly intoxicated.

Porter, the younger brother of Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter, Jr., has been charged with vehicular homicide, vehicular assault and reckless driving in connection to Rothman’s death. He is not listed on the official roster for the 2023-2024 DU Pioneer basketball team.

Two of the charges against Porter are linked to Rothman’s passenger, who survived the crash but was seriously injured.

The passenger, who has so far gone unnamed, Rothman’s family, several first responders, the Denver police officer who made the initial contact at the scene of the crash and Denver District Attorney Beth McCann were present for Friday’s memorial.

"Kathy is gone but she is not forgotten and she is missed by so many people," said her mother Connie Johnson through tears.

Purple ribbons decorated the sign and Rothman's loved ones released a handful of purple balloons during the memorial.

The sign was erected by the Denver District Attorney’s office and the city’s Department of Transportation and Infrastructure as part of a memorial program which honors victims of fatal vehicle crashes.

"It’s a very touching ceremony. Gratitude is the biggest thing that comes out of those ceremonies," said Julie Brackley, director of Strategic Initiatives for the Denver DA's office.

The Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure’s Memorial Sign program has put up 225 signs since 1998.

Porter is out on bond. His next court date is an arraignment scheduled for Oct. 19 when he is expected to enter a plea in the case, and a trial date could be set.