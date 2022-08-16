The Denver mayoral race is heating up. Former head of the Denver Metro Chamber Kelly Brough has filed the paperwork declaring her candidacy for the Denver mayoral race next year, although she’s not revealing her platform just yet, she said.
“I really do know the city. I not only know it, I love it. I know what we are capable of and what’s possible. I know how to attract a team who can deliver,” Brough said.
Brough said she’s spent several months meeting with people across Denver to have conversations about the city’s future and what its priorities should be. Brough said she was interested to find some consensus among people’s concerns for Denver but also excited by the amount of optimism they hold for Denver’s future.
People she spoke to want Denver to be a place where parents can keep living in the city they raised their families, and where children can afford to choose Denver as their home, she said.
“A city where everybody has access to shelter and housing. A city where we feel safe and take pride in our city,” Brough said.
Some of the biggest challenges facing Denver include public safety, homelessness and housing affordability, Brough said. Brough declined to offer detail about how she would address those issues, saying she will more formally announce her campaign after the November election.
Brough did say she wants to pursue more higher education funding for Denver public school graduates and Denver residents, as well as for apprenticeship programs or other post-secondary paths.
Brough has worked for the city at least twice, the first in the 1990s as a member of central staff assisting all 13 councilmembers. That role “gave me great insight” into councilmembers’ relationships with the community, Brough said.
Brough also worked for the City of Denver from 2003 until 2009, eventually serving as then-Mayor John Hickenlooper’s chief of staff.
“Certainly, I learned a great deal about the city and its operations and the workforce of the city, which I have tremendous respect for,” she said.
Brough went on to spend 12 years with the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce as president and CEO. Her tenure was bookended by the Great Recession and the economic fallout of COVID-19. In-between, the chamber’s revenue doubled, and she spearheaded initiatives focused on gender and racial equity.
As news of her candidacy spread, critics scrutinized her compatibility with Denver’s current political makeup and her track record. Brough has found herself at odds with progressive policy initiatives in the past. In one instance, she took issue with the paid family leave program that ultimately won over voters.
In 2020, she filed challenges with the Colorado Supreme Court objecting to ballot initiatives seeking a paid family and medical leave program, saying in part that the measure violated TABOR.
Brough said her concern with the state’s family leave program is that is provides partial pay, and that “even the lowest paid employee doesn’t get full pay.” That’s not as valuable to an employee as six weeks of full pay, she said. Brough said she instated a paid leave program at the chamber, “which is a small nonprofit of 55 people,” because she supports family leave programs.
“I look at things from the perspective of an employee and what’s going to work best for them,” she said.
Brough announced her exit from the chamber in June 2021. She went on to spend less than a year at Metropolitan State University of Denver as a chief strategy officer. Her last day with the university was Aug. 5.
While there, Brough was involved in launching a program covering college tuition for Indigenous students, while also responsible for assessing university programs. President Janine Davidson in a news release said, “eight months of Kelly Brough’s leadership has been an excellent investment for MSU Denver.”
Brough helped raise more than $40 million while leading multiple ballot efforts throughout her career. That work included what Brough called one of her proudest accomplishments.
“I helped open primaries in Colorado for unaffiliated voters. To me that’s all about making sure voices are heard even if they may not always agree with your voice,” she said.
Reporter Dennis Huspeni of The Denver Gazette and reporter Michael Karlik of Colorado Politics contributed to this story.